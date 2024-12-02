According to the official press release, Bitcoin’s scalability limitations have been a long-standing concern, with high fees and slow confirmation times often cited as barriers to everyday use. While second-layer solutions such as the Lightning Network aim to improve transaction speed and cost, they introduce added complexity and require users to lock up funds in payment channels.

In this context, ApeShift aims to address these issues by enabling immediate, direct Bitcoin payments. The platform leverages real-time mempool monitoring and zero-confirmation transactions to facilitate instant processing without the need for traditional block confirmations. Additionally, ApeShift incorporates batching technology to consolidate multiple transactions, reducing associated fees and making micropayments more feasible.

Some of the main features of ApeShift

Developer tools: Offers APIs and integration support for businesses and applications looking to adopt instant Bitcoin payments.

Instant Bitcoin transactions: enables real-time sending and receiving of Bitcoin without waiting for block confirmations.

Risk assessment and UTXO validation: Analyses transaction patterns and unspent outputs to minimise double-spend risks.

Micropayment optimisation: Uses batching techniques to lower costs for small-value transactions.

Potential impact and future applications

To address security concerns, ApeShift integrates real-time risk assessment measures, including continuous mempool monitoring and evaluations based on fee rates and transaction propagation speeds. Unlike credit card payments, which can expose merchants to chargeback risks, ApeShift aims to provide a more predictable transaction model.

Bitfi's ApeShift technology is positioned to improve Bitcoin’s utility as a payment system by enhancing speed and reducing transaction costs. The platform is expected to have applications in ecommerce, gaming, remittances, and other digital transactions.

Beyond payments, Bitfi is developing additional tools for blockchain-based applications, including cross-chain interoperability, smart contract automation, and real-time data streaming. The company is currently working with developers and businesses to expand the adoption of its technology and plans to release further integration tools to facilitate implementation.