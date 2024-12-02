Bitcoin price soars as CME exchange launches Bitcoin futures

The launch took place at 6 p.m. EST and at that time, the opening price for the January contract was USD 20,650, USD 1,150 over the last price on CME’s reference rate (USD 19,500). As a result, more than 200 Jan. 2018 contracts were bought during the first hour, CME data reveals.

The operator’s site shows that one Feb. 2018 contract and one March 2018 contract were sold, along with two scheduled to expire in June 2018. Prices for the latter three are above USD 20,000 at press time, the online publication continues.

Along with Bitcoin futures kick-off from CBOE, starting with December 10, multiple products aimed at institutional investors have been launched. Furthermore, other institutional giants including Nasdaq and Wall Streets Cantor Fitzgerald are expected to launch products around Bitcoin in 2018.