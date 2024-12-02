Bitcoin Exchange Celery partners Vogogo, launches in Canada

The Vogogo platform provides Celery with risk management, compliance and payment processing services to support its clients as they exchange between Bitcoin and fiat currencies.

Vogogo is a risk management and payment services company. Founded in 2008, Vogogo designed, built and launched its automated risk management and payment processing technology while continuing to grow its expertise in software development, technology, banking, compliance, payments and transactional risk management.

Celery is a US-based startup focused on Bitcoin services. Since its launch in July 2015, it has processed over two million in volume with over ten thousand users.