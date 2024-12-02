Bitcoin drops below USD 8,000

The price of bitcoin is currently roughly USD 7,811.22 across global exchanges, a figure that represents a decline of over USD 300 from the days open, and the lowest price observed on the index since February 11, 2018 when the BPI hit a low of USD 7,845.13.

Other major cryptocurrencies are also seeing losses as well, including ethereum and its ether token, which slid below USD 600 for the first time since mid-February 2018. According to CoinDesk data, the price of ether is trading at USD 588.32, a decline of about 4% since the open.

Data from OnChainFX reveals that all of the top-20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have fallen in excess of 10% in the past 24 hours, with many seeing declines of 15% or more. Among those, cardano, vechain, iota, XEM, lisk, NEO gas and icon are all down over 20% within that period.

According to CoinMarketCap.com, the collective market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is at its lowest point since February 6 2018.