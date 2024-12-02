Bitcoin Capital launches two crypto ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange

FiCAS’ investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analysis, proprietary algorithms and quantitative signals from analysts. Bitcoin Capital offers asset managers the opportunity to list actively managed products as a white label.With 1 FiCAS Active Bitcoin ETP and 1 FiCAS Active Ethereum ETP, the company has launched two products that are actively managed by the crypto asset manager FICAS AG. With active management, the products aim to counteract negative price fluctuations and reduce volatility.

With the listing, institutional, professional and private investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the European Union (excluding Hungary) can invest in the new products via their bank or broker, as they do with other listed financial investments such as stocks or bonds. According to a Bitcoin Capital representative, they aim to give investors access to digital assets and are convinced that crypto assets will soon be part of the diversification strategy of many investment portfolios.