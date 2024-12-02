BitBay launches platform for trade and exchange of cryptocurrencies

The company will also work towards creating awareness about digital currencies and also removing misconceptions related to these currencies in a market like India.

BitBay claims to be the only exchange in India that provides trade and exchange of multiple cryptocurrencies, high level security standards, including a cold wallets policy and two-factor authentication solutions. It will be offering six digital currencies to keep and trade with local currency and will carry out demo trading from 10 to 24th of August 2017.

This will be done without real money, to make users understand aspects of trading.