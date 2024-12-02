Binance temporarily suspends DOGE withdrawals

The platform discovered a minor issue with DOGE network withdrawals after carrying out a version update on 2021-11-10. Binance is working with the DOGE project team to resolve the issue.

But the upgrade appears to have created significant problems for some of its users. Those users claim that the crypto exchange first initiated the withdrawal of dogecoin without their consent, and is now asking these users to return the dogecoin that they do not currently have in their Binance accounts.

The Dogecoin network upgrade initiated a few days ago appears to have triggered old transactions. On the upgrade’s github page, it says the upgrade finalised a new minimum fee recommendation for all participants on the network; the developers therefore believe that the transactions that got stuck appear to have been re-tried, even when the users no longer own the coins anymore.