Binance launches VIP users platform

The platform is called ‘Binance Institutional’. The VIP program rewards its users with more discounts and privileges, helping the company increase their trading volume up the VIP tiers.

The service is offering a host of attributes such as trading services directed at institutions, crypto platforms, high-net worth individuals, family offices, hedge funds, asset managers and also crypto miners. The services are also customised according to the needs of various institutions.

The platform shall also offer over-the-counter services and provide execution. Other features include asset management and custody, there is also inclusion of both broker and liquidity program. The new service provides institutional-grade products and services that include trading solutions, yield products, professional offerings along with data and reporting.