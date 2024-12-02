BigCommerce integrates with eBay and brings Bitcoin to shoppers

The ecommerce software provider has been promoting Bitcoin as a relatively safe method of payment for products. Furthermore, it encourages merchants to accept payments their customers can use, whether it be credit, debit, PayPal, Apple Pay, Bitcoin or any other future form of payment that becomes relevant.

Creating the Bitcoin link between eBay and BigCommerce also comes with the use of Stripe, a payment gateway currently integrated with the BigCommerce platform and supported in various countries including the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

Stripe’s API supports Bitcoin payments in the same way as credit card payments. Many users can start accepting Bitcoin payments without needing to make changes to their server-side integration.

The integration will enable BigCommerce merchants to select products from their catalogue and begin selling to millions of eBay users, without the need for third-party apps or custom development. Its customers include over 50,000 small and medium businesses, more than 2,000 mid-market businesses selling more than USD 1 mln per year, according to CoinTelegraph.