BetaRigs and Mintsy partner to enable hash rates rental

The partnership will enable BetaRigs customers to rent out hash rates to Mintsy customers when the feature goes live. The Mintsy mining platform, announced in September 2014, is a joint venture between digitalBTC and digital currency exchange Cryptsy.

The partnership will enable clients of the BetaRigs service to plug into a hub of potential customers as Mintsy moves toward the completion of its beta testing period.

The partnership will feature a method by which hash rates leased out by BetaRigs users can be divided into smaller tranches of mining power and sold to Mintsy customers.

BetaRigs was purchased in January 2015 by cryptocurrency consultancy Final Hash from its original owners.