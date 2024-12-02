Banks may spend over USD 1 billion on blockchain by 2017

According to a study conducted by boutique investment bank Magister Advisors, the worlds largest financial institutions have typically already identified portfolios of approximately 10-20 projects for Blockchain evaluation.

Collaborative initiatives by banks to assess the market potential for blockchain technology are starting to take off, with over 30 signed up for the R3-led standard-setting coalition, and 20 financial institutions joining a London-based working group looking at how blockchain technology can transform the way securities are traded, cleared, settled and reported.

This activity is likely to lead to significant investments in blockchain platform and application providers throughout 2016. The report anticipates multiple funding rounds of over USD 100 million in 2016, as those with strong momentum seek to claim market leadership.