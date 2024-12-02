NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Bank of England considers stablecoins for wholesale markets

AM

Aurora Munteanu

09 Jul 2025 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
stablecointokenscentral bankcentral bank moneyassets
Countries:
United Kingdom
AM

Aurora Munteanu

09 Jul 2025 / 5 Min Read

sign up banner

Interviews on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

How Cardano enables compliant on-chain finance and transparent entity verification

10 Oct 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Anchorage Digital: regulatory momentum driving stablecoin adoption

30 Sep 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoins and CBDCs in Korea and Asia: regulation, adoption, and trends

24 Sep 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Navigating the future of digital asset regulation

19 Aug 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Tokenization of assets: new payment opportunities

14 Aug 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright