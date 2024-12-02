Bank Frick to offer cryptocurrency investment opportunities

Bank Frick is the first financial institution in Liechtenstein to offer the trading of five cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrencies can be bought using EUR, USD and CHF. Trading takes place once a day within the fully regulated framework of the Bank’s processes.

Bank Frick offers protection against the loss or theft of crypto-assets. At Bank Frick, cryptocurrencies are held in “cold storage wallets”.

Cold storage wallets are physically separated from the Internet and they cannot be externally hacked. The wallets and their backup copies are held on a georedundant basis.

At Bank Frick, cryptocurrency investments are subject to the same strict statutory measures as traditional financial transactions. Bank Frick is a fully regulated bank under Liechtenstein and European (EU/EEA) law.

Clients can only invest in cryptocurrencies once they have been fully identified and verified. The verification and identification process also involves checking the origin of the money used to invest in them.