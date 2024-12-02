Bancor raises USD 153 million in digital currency

Bancor is an application based on Ethereum, a digital currency and programmable network that allows for the creation of decentralized applications called “DAaps” within its platform. DAap projects are crowdfunded through ICOs, which allow investors to send Ethereum tokens directly to developers in exchange for tokens that represent a share in the new project.

Bancor seeks to advance the so-called “democratization of currencies,” acting as an intermediary in an environment in which digital currencies such as Ethereum or Bitcoin could be used as legitimate currencies.