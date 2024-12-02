Axiology has targeted a DLT License to enable digital bond issuance and trading for SMEs and retail investors.

Axiology is a Lithuania-based fintech offering market infrastructure. Under the EU’s DLT Pilot Regime, the company is authorised to operate a trading and settlement system using DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology). The licence was granted by the Bank of Lithuania, in collaboration with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Contributing to the improvement of capital market operations

Its financial brokerage firm licence and a permission to operate DLT trading and settlement systems allow Axiology to operate a tokenised digital assets trading platform with embedded settlement, notary, and custody functions. The infrastructure allows for digital issuance, trading, and settlement of financial instruments on-chain, using regulated e-money tokens (EMTs) for delivery-versus-payment (DvP) settlement.

The company leverages a permissioned version of the XRP Ledger, a globally utilised blockchain protocol known for its secure financial transactions driven by regulatory adaptability. The company’s technology has been tested with national central banks such as the National Bank of Georgia and Banco de la República (Colombia). The fintech also participated in the ECB’s digital EUR trials, testing digital EUR-based government bond issuance and settlement scenarios.

Axiology’s mission is to contribute to the EU’s vision for digital assets, supporting regulated firms in rolling out digital bond products without building their own infrastructure. The firm is also in discussions with Lithuania’s Ministry of Finance on the potential issuance of digital government bonds, including low-denomination instruments aimed at retail investors.

Even though policy work has been done, Europe’s capital markets remain costly and inaccessible to SMEs. The new licence allows Axiology to operate a full capital market stack under a single structure, offering cost savings, efficiency gains, and operational synergy. The firm is committed to offering solutions that tackle the inefficiencies in European capital markets, including fragmentation, high intermediation costs, and complex post-trade processes. According to the company, its digital infrastructure reduced bond lifecycle costs by 40% while eliminating two-day settlement delays.