Ava Labs partners AWS to improve blockchain adoption

Through this partnership, the companies aim to make it easier for individuals to launch and manage nodes on Avalanche while ensuring that the network can provide the necessary strength and flexibility for developers. Amazon Web Services has agreed to support Avalanche’s infrastructure and decentralised application (dApp) ecosystem, as well as its one-click node deployments, through its marketplace.

Ava Labs will also join AWS Activate as part of this collaboration. AWS Activate was designed to provide the necessary tools, resources, content, and support in order to help individuals accelerate their startups at every stage.

According to AWS, 25% of all Ethereum workloads in the world run on AWS, partly because the technology was designed to be agnostic and support all blockchain protocols. Techcrunch.com reports that Ava Labs wants to add its Subnet deployment as a managed service to the AWS marketplace.

If this plan materialises, individuals and institutions will be able to launch their own custom Subnets, which represent a part of Avalanche’s scaling solution that divert traffic away from the main blockchain. They also allow projects to stake the AVAX native token while creating their own layer-1 or layer-2 blockchains.

Ava Labs officials cited by techcrunch.com revealed that Avalanche started developing five to six live Subnets in the final quarter of 2022 and that there are more than 100 Subnets that will be deployed in the next 6 to 12 months.

Ava Labs joins the AWS Partner Network

AWS representatives cited by the same source also highlighted Ava Labs’ adherence to the AWS Partner Network (APN), which allows it to deploy offerings on AWS with more than 100,000 partners in over 150 countries. The two companies are also working together on events for entrepreneurs and developers as part of the Avalanche Summit, Avalanche Creates, and hackathons to enable individuals to leverage the blockchain.

According to bitcoin.com, the partnership between Ava Labs and AWS allowed AVAX to rise 16.2% higher against the US dollar, while seven-day statistics show that AVAX is up 29.1%. At the time of writing, AVAX is trading for prices between USD 12.31 to USD 14.83 per unit. However, AVAX is still down 89% from the USD 144.96 all-time high that it managed to reach on 12 November 2021.