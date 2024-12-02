Australia's Commonwealth Bank offers limited cryptocurrency trading

The new service will be available to more than 6 million users across the continent. The bank is set to conduct a pilot programme before its official launch in 2022 and will allow customers to trade up to 10 cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

CBA’s move aims to offer more legitimacy, security, and even the common ground for regulating crypto trading in Australia, as customers expressed concerns regarding certain crypto services already available on the market, The Guardian reports.