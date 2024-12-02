The new capability aims to deliver real-time risk insights across the full customer lifecycle, enabling businesses to detect behavioural anomalies and emerging threats as they happen.

While traditional AML services screen users only during onboarding or periodically, AU10TIX’s continuous monitoring scans top information sources, including global sanctions lists, PEP databases, and adverse media to detect suspicious actions. The solution adjusts screening intensity based on customer risk profiles and business requirements, helping with the KYB and KYC process while offering adherence to ever-changing global regulatory requirements.











AU10TIX launches new AML, KYC and KYB solution

The new capabilities provided by AU10TIX’s risk monitoring solution include real-time fraud and money laundering alerts, adaptive risk scoring, which is continuously recalibrated based on data and changing user behaviour, and flexible thresholding tailored to customer risk levels. The service covers over 240 countries globally and 1,600 government sites, offering a unified dashboard for identity verification and AML, and a single compliance flow that supports KYC and KYB.

AU10TIX aims to enable businesses to detect emerging threats early and act before they escalate by continuously screening against data sources. The company believes that monitoring is not enough for mitigating risk, as the process also needs real-time intelligence driven by available, reliable data.

AU10TIX's AML solution encompasses a proprietary decision-making mechanism, customisable workflows, and a user-friendly dashboard to improve risk management and due diligence processes. Utilising 30,000 sources, the company aims to ensure accuracy and speed while reducing false positives. Its all-in-one API allows for simple integrations of AML, KYC, and KYB checks, helping businesses save time, reduce costs, and optimising compliance efficiency.