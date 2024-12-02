Apple starts approving cryptocurrency wallets on AppMarket

The Ethereum wallet on Google Play developed by Freewallet is available for iOS users together with a few more wallets from the Freewallet Family: Bitcoin Wallet, and Monero Wallet. Since its launche at the beginning of 2016, Freewallet has grown to 15 000 users.

Freewallet is a mobile-first product. Users can access their funds in any case and on any mobile device. A serious challenge that Freewallet had to face was legalization. While Google Play is mostly open to any developers, performing on the Apple’s stage is only possible for developers that have legal background. As Freewallet was developed under Tech Castles mentorship, its apps are published under the Tech Castle legal name.

Freewallet is a team of developers that started publishing mobile cryptocurrency wallets for Android in January 2016. Freewallet’s products represent mobile cryptocurrency wallets that allow potential users to familiarize themselves with popular cryptocurrencies, without delving into specific technical features and complex settings.