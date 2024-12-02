Antshares raises funds to complete blockchain framework for tracking assets

The project will be deployed under an “Onchain universal blockchain” framework, which will digitize, record and track physical goods and assets, ranging from real estate titles to corporate equity, from supply chain assets to creditors’ claims.

Antshares incorporates a number of firsts such as: first open-source blockchain project developed in China, first significant Chinese ICO (6119.53 BTC raised in its August/September crowdsale), with more than 50 percent of the participants from outside of China, first organic Chinese blockchain project to work with both Microsoft Azure and the Hyperledger Project.

The Antshares team has been busy since the close of the ICO readying its wallets (in both Chinese and English) and mainnet for global release, which will take place by the end of October 2016, according to framework founders. It is also developing its web wallet and mobile wallet (iOS/Android/WP), which will be released at the same time as the mainnet.