Anthem Vault to launch cryptocurrency based on gold

One use case for the Hayek coin is an alternative payment system for people in developing countries with volatile currencies. They could pay each other with the equivalent value of gold, if they each had Hayek coin wallets.

The other use case is if there is a massive distributed denial of service attack on the modern financial system.

If a big attack hit the computers that clear payments in the banking system, people would be unable to pay for things.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies based on the same technology do not work like that. There is a decentralized system of confirming that a payment has been made, so systemic failure is theoretically impossible.