Ant Group Digital Technologies launches ZAN brand

The ZAN brand offers a suite of products and services for blockchain application development, catering to both institutional and individual Web3 developers. For institutional clients, ZAN offers a solution designed to facilitate the issuance and management of real-world assets (RWAs) while adhering to local regulatory standards. Leveraging Ant Group Digital Technologies' expertise in co-designing software and hardware and its track record of bringing RWAs onto blockchains securely, ZAN's RWA solution aims to efficiently introduce new assets into the Web3 realm.

This expansion aims to foster the growth of Web3 applications and use cases and enhance the integration between the physical and digital worlds. In acknowledgement of security and compliance's importance in the Web3 industry, ZAN also provides a range of technical products, including electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know-Your-Transactions (KYT) tools. These offerings aim to enable Web3 businesses to bolster their capabilities in customer identity verification, security measures, and risk management.

Furthermore, ZAN extends its support to developers with Smart Contract Review (SCR) services to address Web3 app development concerns related to security, performance, cost, and user experience. Additionally, ZAN offers Node Service, providing high-performance, high-availability, low-latency, and secure Remote Procedure Call (RPC) for building decentralised applications (dApps). Enhanced APIs and other tools are also available to enhance development efficiency and real-time monitoring of dApps' activities.

ZAN initiated pilot testing of its technical services earlier this year. In April 2023, during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, HashKey DID, a Web3 decentralised identity data aggregator, announced its adoption of ZAN eKYC to offer users access to its compliant Web3 service platform.

During the 2023 INCLUSION Conference, AntChain Open Labs also introduced TrustBase, an open-source initiative that covers the latest advancements in cryptography technologies, including multi-party computing (MPC), zero-knowledge proof (ZKP), and full homomorphic encryption (FHE).

More information About Ant Group Technologies

Ant Group Digital Technologies aims to advance digital technologies via products such as AntChain, Zoloz, SOFAStack, and mPaaS.

Leveraging expertise in blockchain, privacy computing, security technology, and distributed databases, the company collaborates with partners across various industries to facilitate digital transformations for small and medium-sized financial institutions, enable digital operations for service industry SMEs, and promote digital collaboration across sectors.