Accenture adds blockchain startup to innovation lab

Accentures 2016 FinTech Innovation Lab London will include 15 startups. Crowdaura, which uses blockchain technology as a mechanism for issuing securities via crowdfunding, is the sole blockchain startup to be included in the class.

The selected startups will spend 12 weeks working with Accenture staff and executives from a variety of major financial institutions including Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Société Générale.

Crowdaura is the second blockchain-oriented startup to work within an Accenture-run startup accelerator.