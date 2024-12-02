ABN AMRO applies blockchain technology for logistics

The plan to apply blockchain technology to the logistics sector is attracting global attention, as this is the first concrete blockchain project in which various parties in the logistics chain are working together. As part of the TKI Dinalog project, over the next two years the partners will be designing, developing, and implementing a new information infrastructure. An infrastructure rooted in blockchain technology that connects operational information, financial flows and contracts.

The project aims to construct the infrastructure so blockchain technology can be applied for logistical purposes, and to perform tests featuring real transactions. Furthermore, its deliverables are three concrete user cases: supply chain finance, inventory finance and circular economy.

The sixteen partners in this cooperative venture are a carefully blended mix of various parties in the chain. ABN AMRO, Delft University, Windesheim, the SCF Community, TNO, Centric, Exact, SmartPort, Royal FloraHolland, Port of Rotterdam, FB Basic and Cirmar, BeSCOPE Solutions, NBK, Innopay and Transfollow will be executing the project, which is an initiative of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs. The project is part of a broader effort to set up a national Blockchain Centre of Excellence.