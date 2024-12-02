Abine enables Bitcoin ecommerce payments with Bitcoin Anywhere

Bitcoin Anywhere, currently in beta and invite only, will enable Coinbase users to link their wallet to Abine Blur, a password control service.

When they want to make a purchase, consumers create a privacy-enhancing ‘Masked Card’, which work in a similar way to pre-paid gift vouchers. They are created on-the-fly and are loaded with USD funded from the user’s Bitcoin account.

Blur then withdraws the Bitcoin needed for the transaction from the user’s Coinbase wallet. Sudbury confirmed that any remaining funds are refunded back to the user.