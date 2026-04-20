How much should businesses and consumers tolerate the inefficiencies embedded in today’s financial systems? The Head of the Anvil Project sat down with The Paypers to explore this question.

In this interview, we are joined by ‘M’, a builder who has chosen to remain anonymous to keep the focus on the protocol and its ideas rather than on individuals. The discussion explores Anvil Protocol, a project designed to rethink how trust, credit, and financial relationships can be structured in a digital, onchain environment.

This Leadership Insights interview examines how onchain reputation, collateral, and digital letters of credit could reshape lending, what this means for financial institutions, and whether solutions like Anvil can act as a bridge between DeFi and traditional finance rather than a replacement.

‘Anvil, at its core, is an all-in-one collateral management platform that allows users to issue fully secured credit. It is a universal credit layer that any business or user can leverage, regardless of whether they are Web3 native. It is designed for everyone,’ says M, Head of the Anvil Project.

Here are some highlights from the conversation:

Background and idea formation

With experience in both engineering and financial services, across traditional and digital-native companies, M identified key inefficiencies in areas such as creditworthiness assessment, collateral management, and serving a Gen Z audience that increasingly uses crypto. At the same time, blockchain and DeFi technologies appeared well positioned to address these gaps.

M was introduced to Tyler Spalding, President of the Acronym Foundation, which originally developed Anvil Protocol. They connected over a shared view that financial markets need a better way to assess creditworthiness and manage collateral.

How it works and core mechanics

At its core, the protocol enables users to reserve digital assets onchain in a provable way to support the issuance of credit. One of its key innovations is the concept of a Digital Letter of Credit. This allows users to participate in staking pools, facilitate loans and credit lines, and support a range of financial use cases.

With Anvil, users can provably reserve value on a blockchain for a specific purpose, a capability that does not exist in the traditional financial system.

Target users and use cases

The protocol can serve a wide range of users. Examples include retail investors seeking loans against long-term crypto holdings, as well as multinational enterprises operating across jurisdictions without strong banking relationships.

Anvil can function similarly to a built-in buy now, pay later mechanism. A real-world example includes securing a sponsorship at a major event.

‘I can prove that I am good for a certain amount of money and act on it later. That is what we recently implemented with the crypto conference Consensus. Sponsorships, which often exceed USD 100,000, can be secured using an Anvil letter of credit. At no point is the organiser uncertain about payment. There is no need for accounts receivable, as the value is already secured onchain.

A useful comparison is a cashier’s check. It is effectively as good as cash. The issuing institution guarantees the amount, and it can be used for a down payment, to secure a loan, or to conduct business,’ M explains.

Why financial institutions should pay attention

Traditional financial institutions can operate within this model, although their product offerings may evolve. Anvil does not replace banks but expands how financial services can be delivered. In this framework, users can act as their own bank to some extent, while institutions gain the ability to extend financial products into the crypto ecosystem.

There is likely to be increased demand for financial service providers, with new participants entering the market and delivering more efficient solutions.

Market evolution and what lies ahead

Markets tend to move toward efficiency. When there are opportunities to increase profit while reducing effort, adoption tends to follow. Today’s financial system still relies on fragmented processes, with inefficiencies often passed on to users through administrative costs and higher interest rates. Blockchain-based approaches offer a more streamlined alternative.

‘What is likely to happen is that blockchain infrastructure will increasingly operate in the background. Users will simply notice that financial services become available around the clock. Some companies will adopt this technology behind the scenes, while maintaining familiar user experiences. Whether everyone will directly hold crypto is uncertain. What is clear is that efficiency improvements will need to be addressed,’ M notes.

We invite you to watch the full interview and share your feedback with us.



About author

M, Head of the Anvil Project

For over a decade, M has been building high-leverage products for hundreds of thousands of users, facilitating billions in transactions. His career spans both TradBiz and Web3 spaces alike, serving in product leadership and executive positions that tackle diverse industries such as financial trading, enterprise SaaS, media royalties, social networking, and digital payments. Currently, M is the head of the Anvil project from which the Anvil protocol for universal credit was created. You can follow him and the project on X at @m_at_anvil and @anvil_xyz.