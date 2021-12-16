|
Zwipe to launch biometric card in Africa

Thursday 16 December 2021 13:30 CET | News

Norway-based biometric technology company Zwipe has announced it’s running a biometric payment card pilot in Africa, in collaboration with Egyptian company Masria Digital Payments (MDP).

Zwipe is looking to first launch the programme in Egypt, with MDP being the largest smart card manufacturer in the country. 

The pilot will start at the beginning of 2022 and all cards issued in the programme will be equipped with Zwipe’s Pay ONE card solution, which supports contactless payments and verifies the identity of card holders using fingerprint recognition instead of regular PIN. If successful, the pilot is intended to approach major financial institutions in Egypt before expanding to other parts of the African continent.

The partnership comes after extended marketing research conducted by MDP during the pandemic, which saw a shift from clients’ preferences to regular cards to the ones that are safer and more hygienic to use. Moreover, the collaboration comes as part of Zwipe’s expansion plan in Africa market after entering the Moroccan and Mauritian markets. 

