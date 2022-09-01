Viva Wallet joins the CB ecosystem

Card and mobile payment and withdrawal system in the French market CB is now added to Viva Wallet’s selection of payment methods. Viva Wallet currently supports over 30 currencies, offering flexibility to the thousands of French merchants of their network, as well as to the nearly 74 million CB cardholders. Through the partnership, payments with CB cards will be accepted across local physical points of sale featuring the innovative Tap-on-Phone Viva Wallet POS app, followed by roll-out in online points of sale.
Viva Wallet reportedly responded with this move to the fragmented European payments landscape by connecting with local financial systems to further enable local adaptation and flexibility. With 13.2 billion payments made in 2021, CB payments represent more than 65% of current household consumption in France.
Harry Xenophontos, Director of Global Strategic Partnerships at Viva Wallet has stated in the official press release that ‘Viva Wallet is keen to offer localized and customized end-to-end payment services and embedded banking services to the merchants who trust our know-how and cutting-edge own technologies, ultimately increasing profits and market share, while acknowledging the importance of a curated customer experience.’
In January 2022, JP Morgan has acquired an ownership stake of approximately 49 of Viva Wallet. inancial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The bank had recently unveiled its brand for SMB payments, Chase Payment Solutions, in the US and the strategic investment in Viva Wallet has been projected to set the stage for developing future international products and services across European SMBs.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions