Viva Wallet joins the CB ecosystem

Thursday 1 September 2022 14:08 CET | News

European neobank Viva Wallet has enabled their French merchant network to accept CB payments currently made with 74 million CB cards.

 

Card and mobile payment and withdrawal system in the French market CB is now added to Viva Wallet’s selection of payment methods. Viva Wallet currently supports over 30 currencies, offering flexibility to the thousands of French merchants of their network, as well as to the nearly 74 million CB cardholders. Through the partnership, payments with CB cards will be accepted across local physical points of sale featuring the innovative Tap-on-Phone Viva Wallet POS app, followed by roll-out in online points of sale.

Viva Wallet reportedly responded with this move to the fragmented European payments landscape by connecting with local financial systems to further enable local adaptation and flexibility. With 13.2 billion payments made in 2021, CB payments represent more than 65% of current household consumption in France.

Harry Xenophontos, Director of Global Strategic Partnerships at Viva Wallet has stated in the official press release that ‘Viva Wallet is keen to offer localized and customized end-to-end payment services and embedded banking services to the merchants who trust our know-how and cutting-edge own technologies, ultimately increasing profits and market share, while acknowledging the importance of a curated customer experience.’

Viva Wallet – recent product expansions and M&A activity

In January 2022, JP Morgan has acquired an ownership stake of approximately 49 of Viva Wallet.  inancial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The bank had recently unveiled its brand for SMB payments, Chase Payment Solutions, in the US and the strategic investment in Viva Wallet has been projected to set the stage for developing future international products and services across European SMBs.

Viva Wallet has enabled merchants across Europe to accept Discover, Diners Club, and network alliance cards in may 2022. Cards that run on Discover Global Network are now accepted in mobile devices with the Viva Wallet POS app, card terminals, as well as in Smart Checkout, Viva Wallet's payment gateway for e-shops. Viva’s officials explained at the time that as they continue to expand across key regions and merchant segments, they aim to strengthen their position by partnering with payment networks like Discover. Viva Wallet expressed its commitment to growing payment technologies by providing payment solutions tailored to the needs of big and small businesses around Europe.

