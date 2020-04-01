Upgrade launched its contactless-enabled Upgrade Card

The World Health Organization recommended that consumers limit the use of banknotes and use contactless cards or smartphone payments to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. Because of this, Upgrade is now providing a path for its users to go contactless.
Launched in October 2019, Upgrade Card is an aspiring neobank. Its monthly charges are combined into installment plans payable over 24 to 60 months, and it does not require any fees. It comes with a line of credit from EUR 450 to EUR 18.000.
The card is accepted anywhere Visa is accepted.
