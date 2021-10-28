|
Tweeq selects IDEMIA for payment cards

Thursday 28 October 2021 15:24 CET | News

Saudi Arabia-based money management company Tweeq has chosen France-based augmented Identity company IDEMIA for card issuance and personalisation services.

Tweeq stated that its payment cards will be personalised Saudi Arabia personalisation facility. This also marks IDEMIA’s commitment to localise global technology to the country’s needs, which utilises IDEMIA’s Common Personalisation System (CPS).

IDEMIA’s CPS allows financial institutions customers, including fintechs, to ease the management of a portfolio made of digital and physical payment means services. All 30 IDEMIA service centres worldwide, including the facility in Saudi Arabia, are supported by CPS to allow card profile developments to be transferred and reused.


More: Link


Keywords: credit card, debit card, IDEMIA, partnership, fintech, digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Saudi Arabia
