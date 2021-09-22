|
Paymentology teams up with Temenos to deliver card products

Wednesday 22 September 2021

Paymentology, a UK-based payment service provider, has gone live on Temenos MarketPlace bringing cloud-native payment processing to banks worldwide.

The collaboration offers Temenos banking clients a pre-integrated solution to deliver card products with spend controls and enhanced features, backed by cloud-native payment processing technology.

The SaaS solution provided by Paymentology empowers banks to have more control over their cardholders' spend-cycle, allowing them to create and modify card programmes. It also will enable banks to offer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and instalment services, as well as insurance, to their cardholders. 

The technology provides banks with an enriched real-time data feed with access to over 120 lines of data associated with any given transaction, rather than just the 10-20 lines of data most legacy systems use, which may not even be accessible in real-time.


