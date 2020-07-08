Sections
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Orange Bank launches mobile debit card in Spain

Wednesday 8 July 2020 12:59 CET | News

Orange Bank has rolled out a mobile debit card in Spain, which is part of the Digital First initiative of Mastercard.

According to Explica, the 100% mobile debit card makes Orange Bank the first bank in the euro area, which is part of the Digital First programme of Mastercard, enabling its customers to operate with their Mastercard digital card, regardless of whether they want the physical card.

Moreover, the programme allows consumers to broadcast a card that does not include numbering or sensitive data, only the personalised name of the holder, while the card number, CVC code, or expiration date are not shown – can only be viewed within the Orange Bank app after customer authentication.

The card is already available for Orange Bank customers in the mobile app, and enables them to make purchases online and carry out operations in physical stores or ATMs through different mobile payment solutions, such as Apple Pay, GooglePay, and Samsung Pay. 

Furthermore, requesting a physical plastic card is also an option, while users can benefit from security features within the app, such as freezing or unfreezing their card, cancelling it if necessary, and controlling the spending limit.

More: Link


