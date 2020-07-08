Orange Bank launches mobile debit card in Spain

According to Explica, the 100% mobile debit card makes Orange Bank the first bank in the euro area, which is part of the Digital First programme of Mastercard, enabling its customers to operate with their Mastercard digital card, regardless of whether they want the physical card.
Moreover, the programme allows consumers to broadcast a card that does not include numbering or sensitive data, only the personalised name of the holder, while the card number, CVC code, or expiration date are not shown – can only be viewed within the Orange Bank app after customer authentication.
The card is already available for Orange Bank customers in the mobile app, and enables them to make purchases online and carry out operations in physical stores or ATMs through different mobile payment solutions, such as Apple Pay, GooglePay, and Samsung Pay.
