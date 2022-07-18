Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Nigeria could use Mir payments cards

Monday 18 July 2022 14:28 CET | News

Nigeria’s ambassador to Russia, Abdullahi Shehu, has announced that Nigeria and Russia are discussing the possibility of using the Russian Mir payment system cards in the African country.

The Ambassador said that the two countries are in dialogue over the matter, with financial institutions involved. The reason for such a move is the fact that, as the Ambassador puts it, African countries need cash on hand, be it EUR, USD, GBP, or others. People are unlikely to exchange RUB.

In a similar move, in June 2022, U Aung Naing Oo, minister of investment and foreign economic relations of Myanmar, said that Myanmar and Russia were discussing the possible use of Russian Mir payment system cards in the Asian country.




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payment processing, payments , credit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies:
Countries: Nigeria
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like