|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

New Idemia biometric payment card is certified by Visa and Mastercard

Thursday 4 November 2021 14:51 CET | News

F.CODE, Idemia’s advanced second generation biometric card has received full certification from Visa and Mastercard, in compliance to their demanding security criteria.

The France-headquartered augmented reality company will work throughout both of the card issuers ‘payment ecosystems, integrating its new biometric technology steadily over a five-year period. 

The new F.CODE platform uses a fingerprint authentication solution from Idemia’s tech partner, Idex Biometrix and has already been certified by the top three global payment networks, including Visa and Mastercard. In total, the companies are looking to replace over 15 billion cards with their fingerprint technology by 2027.

Citing survey data from 14 countries, Idemia claims over 80% of card users are ready to authenticate payments using fingerprint biometrics instead of PIN numbers.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, Visa, Mastercard, credit card, biometric authentication, biometrics
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like