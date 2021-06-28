|
Mox, Mastercard partner to allow users to choose between spending on a debit or credit card

Monday 28 June 2021 15:20 CET | News

Hong Kong-based virtual bank Mox has partnered with Mastercard to introduce a new tool that allows Mox users to choose between spending on an all-in-one debit and credit card.

The feature, which is named Flip, will allow users to alternate between spending on their Mox Card for Mox Account – the debit card – and Mox Credit, which is a credit card. The Mox Card is an all-in-one numberless bank card.

The company has stated that over 40% of Mox Card spending is done online. Furthermore, the virtual bank has also introduced both Apple Pay and Google Pay.


More: Link


Keywords: credit card, debit card, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Hong Kong
