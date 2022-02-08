|
News

Mastercard expands its Business Intelligence Platform in the MEA region

Tuesday 8 February 2022 11:08 CET | News

Mastercard has announced the expansion of its interactive business intelligence platform Mastercard Market Trends in the Middle East and Africa. 

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the platform enables a comparison of over 300 cards from five key markets, access to market reports, analysis of global fintechs and thought leadership on key payment industry and technology trends, such as Open Banking and Blockchain. Mastercard Market Trends provides a curated view of reliable research – all in one place. 

Mastercard Market Trends includes five key features:

  • Market Assessment: easy-to-access reports providing insights into socio-economic, payment and digital KPI data curated at local level by Mastercard teams with five key MEA markets 

  • Card Comparison: filtering and benchmarking features of card products issued by different schemes and issuers to help users understand the current MEA competitive landscape.

  • Consumer Research: access to research studies commissioned by Mastercard globally and regionally

  • Analysis of regional and global fintechs and best practices to help inform strategies, use cases, and company profiles.

  • Industry Insight: access to Mastercard’s repository of videos, studies, and global thought leadership on technology trends that are shaping the industry.


Keywords: MasterCard, expansion, fintech, Open Banking, card scheme
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Middle East
