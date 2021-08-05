|
Lynx Global's Bank announces partnership with China's UnionPay

Thursday 5 August 2021 13:57 CET | News

Canada-based Lynx Global Digital Finance has announced that its subsidiary bank (BRB) engaged in a card issuing partnership with payments company UnionPay.

The UnionPay global acceptance network has expanded to 180 countries and regions, covering over 61 million merchants and 2.9 million ATMs. Outside the Chinese Mainland, UnionPay is accepted at over 32 million merchants and 1.7 million ATMs. To date, UnionPay cards are issued in 70 countries and regions, among which over 150 million are issued outside mainland China.

BRB customers can receive funds coming from UnionPay network across the globe as the initial phase of the implementation, but the feature of the card will soon be enhanced so that BRB customers will also be able to remit funds to any UnionPay card issued anywhere in the world, by using cross-border remittance rails provided directly to BRB through the Lynx Pan-Global network infrastructure.


