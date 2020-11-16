|
Lanistar launches app, registrations for world-first polymorphic payment card

Monday 16 November 2020 14:54 CET | News

Lanistar has revealed its world-first polymorphic payment card, known as the Volt card, and begun to accept user registrations and app downloads ahead of its product launch in January 2021.

According to the press release, Lanistar’s signature Volt card includes its own keypad and display, allowing users to generate one-time PINs and CVV2 codes which expire after one use. Moreover, thanks to its polymorphic technology, the card also allows users to add up to eight bank cards onto the Lanistar card and swap between them using the keypad. The cards will also have limited personal details on the them to protect users.

Furthermore, consumers can use a Lanistar card anywhere a Mastercard is accepted globally and can pay with and convert multiple currencies including Euros, Danish Krone, Bulgarian Lev, Norwegian Krone, Polish Zloty, Hungarian Forint, and more. Within the app, users can monitor activity across all of their payment methods including Lanistar, change the payment card used up to seven days after a payment was made, set financial goals, and round up and split payments. 

Overall, targeted at the Generation Z and millennial markets, the company is revolutionising how people use money by bringing polymorphic technology into the financial sector, allowing users to streamline their money with more security.


