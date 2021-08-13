|
Keebo secures GBP 5 mln in seed equity round

Friday 13 August 2021

Keebo, a credit card approved by the FCA to use Open Banking data, has closed a GBP 5 million seed equity round led by Breega and Connect Ventures.

Keebo will launch in October 2021, offering a credit card and mobile app that help users to build their credit, whilst also developing financial stability and personal growth. Keebo’s use of behavioural underwriting enables the company to provide customers with the ability to understand how every purchase and financial decision they make improve their credit and financial wellbeing.

Using Open Banking technology, Keebo understands its customers’ full financial history and provides them with low-interest credit, even if they don’t have a credit score. As a customer grows and evolves, their credit adapts to their changing needs and circumstances, making their credit personalised.


Keywords: FCA, credit card, Open Banking, funding, financial services
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United Kingdom
