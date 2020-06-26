Sections
News

Generations Federal Credit Union, CO-OP work together for cards processing

Friday 26 June 2020 13:00 CET | News

Generations Federal Credit Union and CO-OP Financial Services have partnered for debit and full-service credit processing, to provide members with a facilitated cards experience.

The credit union is also a participant in CO-OP ATM network. As debit and credit cards are a part of Generations FCU’s growth strategy, the CO-OP partnership aims to make it easier for them to offer the tech-forward payments products their members want.

CO-OP Debit and Full-Service Credit enable credit unions to add the competitive, benefit-rich payments products members expect. CO-OP’s services combine analytics, fraud reduction, risk management, and loyalty in highly integrated, fully hosted, and managed card processing programmes. CO-OP ATM allows members of participating institutions to access their accounts without incurring a surcharge.


