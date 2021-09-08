|
News

Fintech startup Slice launches new card with credit limit of USD 27

Wednesday 8 September 2021 14:26 CET | News

India-based fintech startup Slice has announced working on the launch of a USD 27 card as the default credit limit. 

‘Slices’ are known to provide customers with flexibility in paying credit card invoices and points in transactions. It is also known for issuing Visa cards and is currently actively working to popularize credit cards in the Indian market. It aims to provide early credit users in India with a new start and help them create good scores over time.

The startup plans to roll out more than one million cards to its customers, a mix of Tier I, II and III cities. According to Texasnewstoday.com, while it is common to use credit cards in developed countries, India continues to lag behind as the credit rating system has not penetrated the majority of the population.


Keywords: startup, product launch, credit card, financial inclusion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

