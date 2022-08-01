Entrust teams with Mastercard to simplify digital payments

Entrust has joined Mastercard Engage as a digital first partner to accelerate digital transformation in banking. Engage, Mastercard’s global Partner Network, helps fintech enablers build and deploy innovative value propositions such as digital first at scale. By joining Engage, Entrust will get additional support and visibility to deploy their leading Digital First integration capabilities and enable a frictionless way to acquire, use and manage digital cards.
As per the press release, consumers are increasingly interested in digital solutions because they see the value in the ability to access services and conduct their daily business when and where it’s most convenient for them. In banking, digital first solutions provide consumers with an entirely digital card experience, from acquisition to usage to management, with a physical card option as well.
Entrust’s officials explained that they are happy to expand their partnership with Mastercard and join this growing network of technology providers, bringing their broad portfolio of digital card issuance and identity solutions to customers through the Mastercard Engage programme. They look forward to helping banks, credit unions, fintechs, and merchants provide those experiences with their range of cards, digital features, and cloud deployment solutions.
Figuring out how to meet consumer expectations and drive a simplified experience can be a challenge for some banks. Today, many require consumers to go through a manual process to add their card to their mobile wallets. The Entrust solution enables a simple and secure payments journey, a seamless end-to-end experience helping consumers move cards into their digital wallets, remotely onboard with their bank, and secure their devices.
In a statement, representatives from Mastercard stated that through their Engage platform, nearly 100 partners have helped customers quickly and easily enable more than 250 million cards with Mastercard digital services. After expanding the Engage programme in 2021 to support customers in deploying entirely digital experiences that fulfil consumer demand, the company is pleased to welcome Entrust into its growing partner network to accelerate digital first solutions for even more consumers.
