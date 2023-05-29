Subscribe
EML Payments, Visa launch digital gift card for the US and Canada

Monday 29 May 2023 10:05 CET | News

Australia-based payments provider EML Payments has worked with Visa to offer its private label digital gift cards for shopping centres in the US and Canada.

 

The EML and Visa collaboration introduces a convenient digital gift card solution. Thanks to secure mobile authentication, customers can now seamlessly purchase and instantly deliver gift cards online while enjoying a safe and seamless experience.

EML Payments and Visa offer a digital gift card for shopping centres in the US and Canada

Officials from Visa explained that payments are evolving. Their clients and partners are looking for digital-first capabilities to help serve their customers. They’re happy to work with EML Payments to help bring the security, convenience, and familiarity of mobile wallet payments to the gift card segment.

A digital way of gifting customers

To succeed in the digital age, businesses can prioritise customer loyalty by offering a seamless digital experience that appeals to younger generations, exploring new product offerings, and utilising technology to reduce administrative costs. They can also explore the benefits of a fully digital gift card solution that is scalable and accessible to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

EML Payments has worked with Visa since 2017, bringing private-label gift cards to the US and Canadian markets. With this enhanced relationship, EML can continue to strive to provide its clients with solutions while promoting an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) message of reducing plastic in the environment through innovative digital products.

What does EML Payments do?

EML Payments is a payments provider that offers customisable, secure, and feature-rich payment solutions for businesses and their customers. They support payments 24/7 globally anytime, anywhere, wherever money is in motion, with over USD 80 billion transacted on their platform annually, according to the company.


