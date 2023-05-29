EML Payments, Visa launch digital gift card for the US and Canada

The EML and Visa collaboration introduces a convenient digital gift card solution. Thanks to secure mobile authentication, customers can now seamlessly purchase and instantly deliver gift cards online while enjoying a safe and seamless experience.
Officials from Visa explained that payments are evolving. Their clients and partners are looking for digital-first capabilities to help serve their customers. They’re happy to work with EML Payments to help bring the security, convenience, and familiarity of mobile wallet payments to the gift card segment.
To succeed in the digital age, businesses can prioritise customer loyalty by offering a seamless digital experience that appeals to younger generations, exploring new product offerings, and utilising technology to reduce administrative costs. They can also explore the benefits of a fully digital gift card solution that is scalable and accessible to meet the evolving needs of their customers.
EML Payments has worked with Visa since 2017, bringing private-label gift cards to the US and Canadian markets. With this enhanced relationship, EML can continue to strive to provide its clients with solutions while promoting an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) message of reducing plastic in the environment through innovative digital products.
EML Payments is a payments provider that offers customisable, secure, and feature-rich payment solutions for businesses and their customers. They support payments 24/7 globally anytime, anywhere, wherever money is in motion, with over USD 80 billion transacted on their platform annually, according to the company.
