Currensea launches option to donate to charity when spending

The Currensea debit card uses Open Banking to connect directly to someone’s bank account with their approval, allowing travellers to make overseas transactions directly from funds in their current account, whilst saving around 85% on foreign exchange fees and customers can then opt to donate all or part of these savings to charity.
Customers can opt to roundup UK spending, when using the card in-store or online, to the nearest GBP 0.05 and automatically donate this to the St Martin’s Trust. Open banking allows roundups to be completed in real-time, offering customers increased control over their finances as they can see how much has left their account immediately.
When spending abroad, Currensea allows its users to access convenient foreign exchange (FX) rates at only 0% to 0.5% above the FX base rate. With high street banks charging 3-5% per transaction abroad, Currensea saves at least 85% on every overseas transaction by cutting out the normal fees and these savings can also be donated, according to the company. For example, a user spending USD 1500 while visiting the USA can choose to contribute 50% of their savings, over GBP 20, while still saving money on foreign exchange.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions