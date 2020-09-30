American Express, Amazon Business roll out credit card for SMBs

According to FinTech Magazine, the initiative comes to support SMBs, as COVID-19 has affected the small business community, which continues to suffer from cash flow restrictions and other financial pressures. The offering is available in two versions – Amazon Business American Express Card and Amazon Business Prime American Express Card (available only to Amazon Business Prime customers). The solutions provide companies a suite of benefits, payment flexibility, and spending insights.
Therefore, both cards include the following features:
up to 99 supplementary cards free of charge;
0.5% Amazon Rewards points on all purchases;
representative (variable) 32.6% APR;
GBP 50 annual fee (waived after the first year for the Prime card).
Moreover, the Amazon Business Prime American Express Card also includes 2% Amazon Rewards points on the first GBP 120.000 spent in the card’s premier year (1% thereafter, or 90-day extended payment terms).
