News

American Express, Amazon Business roll out credit card for SMBs

Wednesday 30 September 2020 13:34 CET | News

American Express and Amazon Business have partnered to launch a new credit card designed for SMBs.

According to FinTech Magazine, the initiative comes to support SMBs, as COVID-19 has affected the small business community, which continues to suffer from cash flow restrictions and other financial pressures. The offering is available in two versions – Amazon Business American Express Card and Amazon Business Prime American Express Card (available only to Amazon Business Prime customers). The solutions provide companies a suite of benefits, payment flexibility, and spending insights. 

Therefore, both cards include the following features:

  • up to 99 supplementary cards free of charge;

  • 0.5% Amazon Rewards points on all purchases;

  • representative (variable) 32.6% APR;

  • GBP 50 annual fee (waived after the first year for the Prime card).

Moreover, the Amazon Business Prime American Express Card  also includes 2% Amazon Rewards points on the first GBP 120.000 spent in the card’s premier year (1% thereafter, or 90-day extended payment terms). 


More: Link


