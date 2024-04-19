Al Etihad Payments selects Fime for Jaywan scheme

Fime's involvement aims to streamline certification processes for scheme participants, aligning with Jaywan's objectives of enhancing financial inclusion, sovereignty, and economic stability in the region.
To ensure the security, functionality, and compliance of the payment scheme, Fime will establish a specialized testing lab and a custom cloud-based testing and certification platform, leveraging the Fime Test Factory. Fime will also provide consulting support, technical assistance, and managed services to guide issuers, acquirers, and vendors through the certification process.
Representatives of Etihad Payments, see the launch of the Jaywan scheme as a significant step towards building a robust digital payments ecosystem in the UAE and reducing reliance on cash transactions. Collaboration with Fime, recognized for its expertise in consulting and certification services, underscores the commitment to ensuring the safety, innovation, and convenience of electronic payments in the UAE.
Fime representatives expresses pride in facilitating the growth of digital transactions in the UAE alongside Al Etihad Payments. The company’s experts aim to support the country's digitalization journey by combining global payments knowledge with local insight.
