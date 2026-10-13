WebinarsPayments

How Europe pays: The real cost of one-size-fits-all payments

Takes place on 27 Oct 2026 08:00 AM PDT / 11:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Alexandra Rusu

Alexandra Rusu

13 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • Which local methods are worth prioritizing in each market, and why
  • How to match payment methods to what you sell, not just where you sell it
  • What's actually shifted in payment behavior, and what it means for your roadmap
  • Where AI is already shaping the purchase decision, and how to prepare for it

Presenters

Masha Cilliers

Masha Cilliers

Payment Industry Expert, iNED, Board Advisor [Moderator]

Mantas Eitutis

Mantas Eitutis

Head of Payments and Risk at Eneba

Advait Sinha

Advait Sinha

VP of Product Strategy, Nuvei

Keywords:
paymentsconsumersmerchantseCommercefraud
Countries:
World
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