How Europe pays: The real cost of one-size-fits-all payments

Nuvei's new research, How Europe Pays, surveyed 5,000 consumers across 5 major markets within the European continent to understand what drives their payment choice today. Europe’s payment infrastructure is converging fast, through SEPA, Open Banking, and Wero. And yet, what earns trust at the point of payment is still decided market by market.

This live discussion turns that data into a practical read for merchants scaling across Europe: what's shifted in payment behavior, how the product you sell changes which methods matter, and where AI is starting to shape the purchase decision.

Join us on October 27th for a live panel with Nuvei's product leadership and payment experts from industry-leading eCommerce brands.

Who should attend?

Payments, fraud & risk, product and finance leaders scaling e-commerce, digital goods, financial services, travel companies, subscription, or marketplace businesses across Europe.

If you're deciding where to invest in payment localization, or trying to work out how ready your business actually is for AI-assisted commerce, this session is built for you.

Register now to save your seat.

Can't make it? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording.