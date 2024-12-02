Zalando pumps technology investments in stores

The integrated terminals, which have been installed in Zalandos two-store estate in Berlin and Frankfurt, free up space under the touchscreen and allow the retailer to consistently promote its branding across its physical space, essentialretail.com reports.

Aures Technologies sales manager, Hilmar Buchwald, commented: In the two Zalando Outlet stores, customer purchases are now processed with the new Sango i5 point-of-sale system. The Sango is one of our terminals.

Zalando has also announced that it has updated its fashion store mobile app. The platform now features new ways to browse, larger model images and more editorial content, and is available on iOS and Android operating systems. The retailer said that 60% of its web traffic is now generated through mobile devices.