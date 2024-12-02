Yes Bank teams up with Click&Pay for cashless transactions

As a part of this alliance Click&Pay will issue Yes Bank sponsored mobile wallets and employ the banks immediate payment service (IMPS) payments platform which will help Click&Pay to process instant proximity transactions with merchants and person to person.

Last month, Yes Bank signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyderabad start up incubation center, T-Hub to work with the latters portfolio companies, including Click&Pay, mobile payment solutions startup.

More than that, Click&Pay will reach out to around 1 million users this year by issuing the Yes Bank sponsored mobile wallet, according to a statement.