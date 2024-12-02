YellowPepper expands Latin-American footprint with new partnership

Under the partnership, users will have the option to enroll and make payments with all their Diners (Diners and Discover brands) and Visa Interdin (Visa brand) cards via the app. In addition to the mobile payments features, users of the app will also be able to view promotions, locate them on the map and receive notifications, as well as view their transaction history.

The application requires users to go through a registration process, prompting them to enter a PIN every time they want to login. Furthermore, users receive SMS messages notifying them of all activities.

According to YellowPepper’s own data, they currently enable over five million customers to execute over 30 million transactions per month. Diners Club of Ecuador has an estimated 600,000 active credit cards and approximately 450.000 clients.

In recent news, YellowPepper has partnered with the financial group in Colombia Grupo Aval (Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas), powering their AvalPay wallet together with CredibanCo.